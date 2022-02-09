Morgan Stanley Buys 793,619 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793,619 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,314,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PM traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $104.10. The stock had a trading volume of 131,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,473. The stock has a market cap of $162.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.98 and a 52-week high of $106.51.
Several research firms recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Philip Morris International (PM)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.