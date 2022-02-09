Morgan Stanley Buys 793,619 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793,619 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,314,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $104.10. The stock had a trading volume of 131,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,473. The stock has a market cap of $162.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.98 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

