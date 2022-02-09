Kestrel Investment Management Corp Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Marlin Business Services were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Marlin Business Services by 11.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC raised its stake in Marlin Business Services by 56.9% during the third quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,111,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,708,000 after acquiring an additional 402,856 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Marlin Business Services by 273.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Marlin Business Services by 677.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Marlin Business Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRLN remained flat at $$23.49 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $282.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.03. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76.

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

