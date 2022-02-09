Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Sold by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,700 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock makes up approximately 2.1% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.8% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 114.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 19.7% during the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,509 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $39,767.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,491 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $39,432.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of GLDD stock remained flat at $$13.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,999. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $913.09 million, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.72.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.