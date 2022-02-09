Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 7,200 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. The Hanover Insurance Group makes up about 2.7% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:THG traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.14. 1,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,007. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.96 and a 12-month high of $144.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.26.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

