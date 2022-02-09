Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Plaisance Capital LLC

Plaisance Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the quarter. Ball makes up approximately 1.0% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 165,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 174.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 17,755 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $891,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 11.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 417,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,542,000 after purchasing an additional 42,518 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:BLL traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $93.92. The stock had a trading volume of 59,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.60. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09.
Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.
About Ball
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
