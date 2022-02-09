Kestrel Investment Management Corp Has $7.47 Million Stock Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,300 shares during the period. Avaya accounts for approximately 3.6% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned 0.45% of Avaya worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Avaya by 17.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Avaya by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Avaya by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Avaya by 18.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Avaya by 27.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avaya alerts:

In related news, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

AVYA traded down $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 148,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,673. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -52.26 and a beta of 1.46. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVYA. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.