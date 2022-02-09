Indaba Capital Management L.P. Has $29.24 Million Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Indaba Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,070,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,005,747 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital comprises approximately 3.1% of Indaba Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Indaba Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.53% of Owl Rock Capital worth $29,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORCC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.91. 26,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $14.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

