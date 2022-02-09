Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Stone Run Capital LLC

Stone Run Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 3.6% of Stone Run Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $480,486.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,072 shares of company stock valued at $18,405,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $112.68. The company had a trading volume of 63,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,537. The company has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.