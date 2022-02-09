Athanor Capital LP Has $610,000 Stock Position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII)

Athanor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the quarter. Athanor Capital LP owned 0.14% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 309,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 109,991 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,000. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

SNII stock remained flat at $$9.95 during trading on Wednesday. 4,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,392. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Profile

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

