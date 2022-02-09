NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 52.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 367,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 410,531 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $31,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in NetEase in the third quarter valued at $355,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NetEase by 28.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,373,000 after buying an additional 4,924,243 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 29.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 695,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,368,000 after buying an additional 157,053 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 1.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 11.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 668,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,130,000 after buying an additional 67,755 shares during the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

NASDAQ:NTES traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.83. The stock had a trading volume of 91,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,111. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.25%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

