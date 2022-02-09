Brokerages Set alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) PT at €17.99

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €17.99 ($20.68).

Several research analysts have issued reports on AOX shares. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($22.41) price objective on alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.97) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($22.41) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($20.69) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.99) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

ETR:AOX traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €18.89 ($21.71). 124,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The company’s 50 day moving average is €19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.07. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.49) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.52). The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.12.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

