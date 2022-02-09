Brokerages Set FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Target Price at $314.70

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $313.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

FLT traded up $16.97 on Friday, hitting $253.24. 16,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,699. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,262,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 400,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,669,000 after buying an additional 144,341 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

