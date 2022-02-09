Zacks: Analysts Expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.97 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce sales of $197.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.10 million and the lowest is $196.47 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $168.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $690.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.28 million to $693.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $814.36 million, with estimates ranging from $791.20 million to $836.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.44.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $128,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $4,923,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,102 shares of company stock worth $8,081,181 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 154,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.74. 4,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.72 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

