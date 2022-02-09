UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Steadfast Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Steadfast Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,839 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 3.2% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of UnitedHealth Group worth $334,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after buying an additional 1,836,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $680,292,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH traded up $4.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $497.48. 70,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,926. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.49.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

