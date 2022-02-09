Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Purchases 4,545 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1,893.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.1% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $457.95. 467,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,305,570. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $373.26 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.