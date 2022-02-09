Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.1% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $36,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,806,000 after buying an additional 3,907,353 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 274,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,717,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 94,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 30,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.54. 455,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,549,734. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

