UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

UDR (NYSE:UDR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,111. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70. UDR has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.46.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

