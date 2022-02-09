First Foundation Advisors Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $602.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,319. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $607.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.70. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $248.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

