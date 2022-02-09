Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Silgan also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of SLGN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,478. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Silgan has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silgan has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.40.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silgan stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

