5,424 Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Bought by Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd.

Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000. Anthem comprises approximately 2.4% of Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Anthem during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $467.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,801. The firm has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.81 and a one year high of $470.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $442.56 and a 200 day moving average of $410.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 18.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.40.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

