STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Stone Run Capital LLC

Stone Run Capital LLC decreased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. STERIS makes up about 2.5% of Stone Run Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 80.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 55.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $8.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.35. The company had a trading volume of 18,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.94 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

