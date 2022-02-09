Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Stone Run Capital LLC

Stone Run Capital LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises about 1.7% of Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,541,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,311,386,000 after purchasing an additional 189,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,682 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,908 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,617. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

VRSK stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.13. 12,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,359. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

