Stone Run Capital LLC Acquires 783 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Stone Run Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,849,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,236 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 248,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $119,249,000 after buying an additional 120,925 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $31,621,495. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $21.67 on Wednesday, hitting $534.92. The stock had a trading volume of 31,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,964. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.39 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $572.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $522.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.64.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.