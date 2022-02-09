Plaisance Capital LLC Takes $3.04 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,353 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000. Match Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Match Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Match Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,247,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,403,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.62. 75,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,920. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.35. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.15 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 130.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTCH. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.79.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

