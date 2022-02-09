First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 253,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 521,628 shares.The stock last traded at $195.69 and had previously closed at $191.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.68 and a 200 day moving average of $232.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 192.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

