James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Down 2.5%

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) shares dropped 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $28.25. Approximately 1,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 233,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth $632,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in James River Group in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in James River Group during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in James River Group during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in James River Group during the third quarter worth about $252,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

