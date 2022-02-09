Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $2,686,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 253,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,259,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $42,872,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.32. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.