Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.00

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.41), with a volume of 16702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.41).
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.20.
About Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL)
