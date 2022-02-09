Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Up 9.5%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s stock price shot up 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59. 102,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,338,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRNE. StockNews.com raised Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 653,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,153,000 after buying an additional 445,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 208.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 324,010 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

