Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Up 9.5%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s stock price shot up 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59. 102,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,338,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRNE. StockNews.com raised Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54.
About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
