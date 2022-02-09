Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 61,116 shares.The stock last traded at $44.62 and had previously closed at $44.76.

Separately, Argus cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 129,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 387.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

