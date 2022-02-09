Momentive Global Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,505 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 455% compared to the typical volume of 812 put options.

MNTV stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 60,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,195. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Momentive Global has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $403,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $178,771.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,799 shares of company stock valued at $976,451 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 109,086 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,326,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNTV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.