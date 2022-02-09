Investors Purchase High Volume of Envista Put Options (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,472 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 493% compared to the typical volume of 417 put options.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Envista alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Envista by 771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,062 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 21,395.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,469 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,850,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Envista by 299.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Envista by 46.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,286 shares during the last quarter.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Envista from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of NVST stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.34. The company had a trading volume of 40,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Envista has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.