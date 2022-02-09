Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 380 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.32. 54,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,023. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.73 and a 200 day moving average of $201.35. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.59 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $196.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.18.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.