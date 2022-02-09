Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 7,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 1.2% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. blooom inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.57. 437,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,735,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

