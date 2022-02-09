EMG Holdings L.P. Buys New Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000. Nordstrom makes up about 0.3% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.2% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

JWN stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.59. The stock had a trading volume of 99,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.33. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on JWN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.

In other Nordstrom news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

