Barclays Reiterates “$54.00” Price Target for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been assigned a $54.00 target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s current price.

PFE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $51.39. 970,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,924,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $288.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,751,000 after buying an additional 5,093,860 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

