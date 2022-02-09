Athanor Capital LP Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT)

Athanor Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,642 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP owned approximately 0.23% of Mason Industrial Technology worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mason Industrial Technology by 7.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 815,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,604,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 53,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. 115,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,214. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

