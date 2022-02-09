Athanor Capital LP Sells 300,000 Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Athanor Capital LP lessened its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $80,393,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $15,833,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 55.7% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,167,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 417,587 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $6,055,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $5,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNAB remained flat at $$9.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. 18,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,893. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

