200,000 Shares in Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) Acquired by Athanor Capital LP

Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $19,840,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $5,941,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Artisan Acquisition alerts:

ARTA remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,840. Artisan Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91.

Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Artisan Acquisition Profile

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.