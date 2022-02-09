Shelton Capital Management Buys 1,476 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.11. 795,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,409,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.84.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.