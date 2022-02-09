Athanor Capital LP Acquires Shares of 268,606 iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 268,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Athanor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Athanor Capital LP owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $741,875,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,570,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,607 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,144,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,445,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 1,169,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,419,000 after purchasing an additional 800,268 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.39. 1,088,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,177,795. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

