Athanor Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)

Athanor Capital LP lessened its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP owned 0.16% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $11,642,000. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 32.4% in the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,984,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,312,000 after acquiring an additional 485,145 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 298.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 299,600 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 25.0% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 937,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 56.6% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 331,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 119,845 shares during the period. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II stock remained flat at $$9.73 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,312. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.