Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

INSP stock traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, reaching $235.65. 9,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,823. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.52 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.71.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $340,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.19% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $62,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

