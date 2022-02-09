Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 3,265 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 177.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of AMGN opened at $241.01 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The company has a market cap of $135.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.25.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.