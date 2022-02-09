Weitz Investment Management Inc. Sells 60,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,046,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up approximately 2.5% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Liberty Global worth $60,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,302,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 102.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,780,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,213,000 after buying an additional 3,945,011 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $46,188,409,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 7,307.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,814,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 5,370.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,365,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,557 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 37,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

