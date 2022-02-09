Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Cut by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,246 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for about 1.4% of Shelton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $35,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 842,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,280,000 after acquiring an additional 279,271 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,927,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $1,155,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $2,111,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 351,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,601,970. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRNA stock traded up $8.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.46. 140,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,979,529. The company has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.87.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

