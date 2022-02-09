Shelton Capital Management Sells 106 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2.6% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.00. The stock had a trading volume of 141,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.25. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The company has a market capitalization of $134.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

