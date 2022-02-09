Indaba Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Indaba Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Independence makes up about 0.5% of Indaba Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Indaba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Independence were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 110,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 23,765 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Independence during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,928,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independence during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,000,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Independence by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,873,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after acquiring an additional 373,371 shares during the period. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Independence in the third quarter valued at $19,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACQR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. 1,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,049. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

