TIG Advisors LLC Sells 16,703 Shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

TIG Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,703 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGCAU. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II by 107.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $1,861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II by 5.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $5,348,000.

Get NextGen Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NGCAU remained flat at $$9.46 during trading on Wednesday. 2,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,471. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.