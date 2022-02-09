Steadfast Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Steadfast Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,229,238 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,979,010 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises about 1.2% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned about 0.48% of Cheniere Energy worth $120,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.37. 14,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.23 and a 12-month high of $118.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.50%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

